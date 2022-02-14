The Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan
In order to promote the arts and culture of Japan, the Agency for Cultural Affairs is dedicated to the promotion of media arts such as films, animation, and manga, by providing support to creative work including music, films, dance and other dramatic arts, fostering young and upcoming artists, reinforcing opportunities for children's arts and culture experiences, providing support to arts and culture activities in local communities, and hosting the Japan Media Arts Festival.
- Promotion
‘Somebody’s Flowers’ director Yusuke Okuda reveals the tragedy that inspired his work
The up-and-coming Japanese filmmaker is being showcased at the EFM.
- Promotion
How ‘The Nighthawk’s First Love’ director Yuka Yasukawa is championing Japanese cinema
The up-and-coming Japanese filmmaker is being showcased at the EFM.
- Promotion
Why ‘Intimate Stranger’ director Mayu Nakamura wanted to film older women
Non-binary characters will be a future focus of the up-and-coming Japanese filmmaker, who is being showcased at the EFM.
- Promotion
‘Ring Wandering’ director Masakazu Kaneko talks jamming with nature
The up-and-coming Japanese filmmaker is being showcased at the EFM.
- Promotion
Discovering new Japanese films and talent at the Berlinale
The Berlinale has long provided a high-profile platform to discover exciting new Japanese films and filmmakers.
- Promotion
The making of ‘Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy’: first look at Berlin Competition title
Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi discusses the film’s themes and production.
- Promotion
The Making of ‘A Balance’: first look at Berlin Panorama selection
A Balance also won a people’s choice award at Pingyao International Film Festival.
- Promotion
How the Berlinale can help to launch Japanese films into the international market
Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy is screening in Competition.