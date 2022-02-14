The Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan

In order to promote the arts and culture of Japan, the Agency for Cultural Affairs is dedicated to the promotion of media arts such as films, animation, and manga, by providing support to creative work including music, films, dance and other dramatic arts, fostering young and upcoming artists, reinforcing opportunities for children's arts and culture experiences, providing support to arts and culture activities in local communities, and hosting the Japan Media Arts Festival.

Contact info

Website:
https://www.bunka.go.jp/english/about/