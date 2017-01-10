Baftas 2017: nominees' reactions
Reactions roll in following this year’s BAFTA nominations.
Baftas 2017
Lion
Dev Patel (actor): “Thank you so much to the BAFTA’s for your support. Ever since I was a kid growing up outside of London, I’ve watched the Bafta awards with my family. It was a tradition of ours and served as an inspiration to me as I decided to embark on my journey as an actor. Since Lion is a film about identity and finding “home,” this Bafta nomination today truly means so much to me.
“I’m thrilled for Nicole Kidman, Luke Davies, Greig and the composers for their respective nominations. I am beyond grateful to Garth Davis, our fearless and soulful director who brought this film to life in such an extraordinary and special way. Thanks to the Weinstein team and to the producers at See Saw for their commitment and passion in getting the film into theaters. I can’t wait to celebrate this achievement with my peers and fellow Bafta nominees at the ceremony that holds such a special place in my heart. My family is literally freaking out right now!”
Producers (Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Angie Fielder): “We are delighted by today’s nominations for Lion. We are incredibly proud of the British talent both in front of and behind the camera, including the brilliant performance by Dev Patel, that brought this remarkable, true story to life. For that amazing team, along with our colleagues from the many corners of the globe, to be recognized by Bafta today is truly humbling. There is so much passion and love for this film and this story and we are thrilled people all over the world are able to share that with us.”
Composers (Dustin O’Halloran & Hauschka): “We are very honored to receive this Bafta Film Award nomination and to be acknowledged by the British Academy. Everyone who worked on Lion has put so much heart into this film and we are extremely proud to be apart of Saroo’s incredible story of love and hope.”
Manchester By The Sea
I, Daniel Blake
I, Daniel Blake director Ken Loach on Twitter
Joe Oppenheimer, acting head of BBC Films [a backer on I, Daniel Blake], said: “We are so proud to have supported these outstanding films, all of which showcase in their own way the very best of British film-making”.
American Honey
Zootropolis
Zootropolis co-director Rich Moore on Twitter
Under The Shadow
Under The Shadow director Babak Anvari on Twitter
The Pass
The Pass star Russell Tovey on Twitter
More to come…
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.