Baftas 2017: nominees' reactions

Reactions roll in following this year’s BAFTA nominations.

Lion

Dev Patel (actor): “Thank you so much to the BAFTA’s for your support. Ever since I was a kid growing up outside of London, I’ve watched the Bafta awards with my family. It was a tradition of ours and served as an inspiration to me as I decided to embark on my journey as an actor. Since Lion is a film about identity and finding “home,” this Bafta nomination today truly means so much to me.

“I’m thrilled for Nicole Kidman, Luke Davies, Greig and the composers for their respective nominations. I am beyond grateful to Garth Davis, our fearless and soulful director who brought this film to life in such an extraordinary and special way. Thanks to the Weinstein team and to the producers at See Saw for their commitment and passion in getting the film into theaters. I can’t wait to celebrate this achievement with my peers and fellow Bafta nominees at the ceremony that holds such a special place in my heart. My family is literally freaking out right now!”

Producers (Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Angie Fielder): “We are delighted by today’s nominations for Lion. We are incredibly proud of the British talent both in front of and behind the camera, including the brilliant performance by Dev Patel, that brought this remarkable, true story to life. For that amazing team, along with our colleagues from the many corners of the globe, to be recognized by Bafta today is truly humbling. There is so much passion and love for this film and this story and we are thrilled people all over the world are able to share that with us.”

Composers (Dustin O’Halloran & Hauschka): “We are very honored to receive this Bafta Film Award nomination and to be acknowledged by the British Academy. Everyone who worked on Lion has put so much heart into this film and we are extremely proud to be apart of Saroo’s incredible story of love and hope.”

Manchester By The Sea

Great news for #ManchesterByTheSea - 6 #EEBAFTAs nominations including Leading Actor, Supporting Actress, Director & Best Film! pic.twitter.com/EPxw8EBgPF — STUDIOCANALUK (@StudiocanalUK) January 10, 2017

Studiocanal on Twitter

I, Daniel Blake

Go! I, Daniel Blake - Our film picked up five nominations for the 2017 @BAFTA awards@idanielblake https://t.co/hILURcMRiC #BAFTA2017 — Ken Loach (@KenLoachSixteen) January 10, 2017

I, Daniel Blake director Ken Loach on Twitter

Joe Oppenheimer, acting head of BBC Films [a backer on I, Daniel Blake], said: “We are so proud to have supported these outstanding films, all of which showcase in their own way the very best of British film-making”.

American Honey

Congratulations to team American Honey, nominated for Outstanding British Film at this years #EEBAFTAs! pic.twitter.com/LVaHjSVq3s — Film4 (@Film4) January 10, 2017

Film4 on Twitter

Zootropolis

Thank you @BAFTA for this honor. We will see you in London! https://t.co/bSQbMl2xBy — Rich Moore (@_rich_moore) January 10, 2017

Zootropolis co-director Rich Moore on Twitter

Under The Shadow

So honoured that Under the Shadow @UTSFilm has got two @BAFTA nominations! Big thanks to everyone who helped us make it happen! — Babak Anvari (@BabakAnvari) January 10, 2017

Under The Shadow director Babak Anvari on Twitter

The Pass

The Pass star Russell Tovey on Twitter

More to come…