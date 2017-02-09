'Fifty Shades Darker' launches worldwide

The erotic drama aims to seduce audiences as it opens in 61 territories this weekend.

Universal’s sequel to the 2015 hit Fifty Shades Of Grey, led once again by Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, hopes to duplicate the success of the first instalment, which grossed $571m worldwide.

Fifty Shades Darker kicks off this weekend with launches in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, South Korea, Brazil and Argentina, among many others.

Horror release Split stands at $48.1m, while Illumination Entertainment’s Sing has grossed $228.1m through Universal Pictures International and the animation’s next major releases are China on February 17, Russia on March 2 and Japan on March 17.

Saddled by a controversial leaked video, A Dog’s Purpose stands at $9.3m, bringing the worldwide haul to $43.8m. It opens in Malaysia and Taiwan at the end of February. Universal executives also reported the Casey Affleck starrer Manchester By The Sea has taken $6.5m from nine territories, while The Great Wall starring Matt Damon stands at $50.6m.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate International’s Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone starrer La La Land surpassed the $250m global milestone last weekend and currently sits on more than $150m internationally.

Lionsgate’s fourth biggest release in the UK will debut in China on February 14 and Japan on February 24.

Paramount Pictures International’s XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage heads into its fourth session on $116.9m, while horror sequel Rings stands at $20.3m going into its second weekend.

Monster Trucks has grossed $26.9m, while Allied stands at $73.9m. Arrival added $15.6m in China.

The Lego Batman Movie stands at an early $4.7m for Warner Bros Pictures International last weekend and the animated feature opens in nine markets including France on February 8, Germany, Italy, Brazil, South Korea and Russia on February 9, and the UK, Mexico and Spain on February 10.

Collateral Beauty added $700,000 to its international haul for $52.3m, while The Accountant stands at $68.1m.

Moana stands at $315.7m for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International after opening in Sweden, Norway and Denmark last weekend. With all territories opened, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Doctor Strange have grossed $519.6m and $439.2m, respectively.

Fox International executives report Hidden Figures stands at $8.8m internationally as it launches in South America this weekend.

Video game adaptation Assassin’s Creed starring Michael Fassbender stands at $158.5m, while Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children has taken $202.9m.

Bollywood release Jolly Llb 2 arrives in India and the UK.