'La La Land', 'Hidden Figures' cross $100m (update)

JANUARY 30 UPDATE: As Universal-Blumhouse’s horror hit Split stayed atop the North American charts on an confirmed $25.7m to surge to $77.4m after two weekends, a pair of Oscar contenders crossed the milestone.

Hidden Figures in third stands at $104m after six sessions through Fox and Saturday night’s PGA Awards winner La La Land in fifth climbed to $106.7m through Lionsgate after eight.

Amazon Studios’ foreign-language Oscar nominee The Salesman opened through Cohen Media Group at number 45 on $71,078 from three venues.

The drama is the centre of a brewing political storm after Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s decision to boycott the Oscars in response to US President Donald Trump’s raft of executive orders to curb immigration.

Universal’s A Dog’s Purpose, the embattled film that sparked a controversy over recorded treatment of a German Shepherd during filming, opened in second place on $18.2m from 3,059 theatres. It reportedly cost $22m to make.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter scored the lowest opening of the 15-year franchise as it arrived in fourth place via Sony/Screen Gems on $13.6m from 3,104.

TWC’s adventure Gold has earned strong reviews for Matthew McConaughey but only managed tenth on its debut, grossing a lowly $3.5m from 2,166.

Overall box office for the top 12 generated $117m, representing a 7.4% drop against last weekend and a 5.8% fall against the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are: Paramount’s horror Rings; and sci-fi adventure The Space Between Us from STX Entertainment.

Confirmed top 10 North America January 27-29 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (1) Split (Universal) Universal Pictures International $25.7m $77.4m

2 (-) A Dog’s Purpose (Universal) Universal Pictures International $18.2m –

3 (3) Hidden Figures (Fox) Fox International $14m $104m

4 (-) Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (Sony/Screen Gems) Sony Pictures Releasing International $13.9m –

5 (5) La La Land (Lionsgate) Lionsgste International $12.2m $106.7m

6 (2) xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $8.6m $33.4m

7 (4) Sing (Universal) Universal Pictures International $6.4m $257.6m

8 (6) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $5.3m $520.2m

9 (7) Monster Trucks (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $4.2m $28.2m

10 (-) Gold (TWC) TWC International $3.5m –