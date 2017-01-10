'T2 Trainspotting', 'Logan' join Berlin lineup

X-Men spinoff and Trainspotting sequel to play Out of Competition.

A further 13 films have been invited to screen in the Competition and Berlinale Special section at the 67th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

The festival has added commercial clout to its Out Of Competition lineup in the shape of Danny Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting and X-Men spinoff Logan.

There are also competition berths for new films by Hong Sangsoo, Thomas Arslan, Volker Schlöndorff, Sabu, Álex de la Iglesia and Josef Hader.

Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha’s latest, Viceroy’s House, will have its world premiere out of competition at the festival. Starring Hugh Bonneville alongside Gillian Anderson, the period drama set in 1947 India depicts Lord Mountbatten, the man charged with handing India back to its people.

Also having its world premiered out of competition will be Álex de la Iglesia’s The Bar, a comedy-thriller about a group of strangers who get trapped in a bar. Blanca Suarez of The Skin I Live In fame stars.

Further additions to the competition include The Tin Drum director Volker Schlöndorff’s Return To Montauk, starringStellan Skarsgård, and On the Beach at Night Alone, the new film from Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo.

The announced films join a competition lineup which already includes new films by Aki Kaurismäki, Oren Moverman, Agnieszka Holland, Andres Veiel, Sebastián Lelio and Sally Potter.

Competition programme additions:

On The Beach At Night Alone (Bamui Haebyun-eoseo Honja) South Korea

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

With Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa, Jung Jaeyoung, Moon Sungkeun, Kwon Haehyo, Song Seonmi, Ahn Jaehong, Park Yeaju

(World premiere)

The Bar (El Bar) Spain

Dir. Álex de la Iglesia

With Blanca Suárez, Mario Casas, Carmen Machi, Terele Pávez, Secun de la Rosa, Alejandro Awada, Joaquín Climent, Jaime Ordóñez

(World premiere - Out of competition)

Helle Nächte (Bright Nights) Germany / Norway

Dir. Thomas Arslan

With Georg Friedrich, Tristan Göbel, Marie Leuenberger, Hanna Karlberg

(World premiere)

Joaquim Brazil / Portugal

Dir. Marcelo Gomes

With Julio Machado, Isabél Zuaa, Nuno Lopes, Rômulo Braga, Welket Bungué, Karay Rya Pua

(World premiere)

Logan USA

Dir. James Mangold

With Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Sienna Novikov, Elizabeth Rodriguez

(World premiere - Out of competition)

Mr. Long Japan / Germany / Hong Kong, China / Taiwan

Dir. Sabu

With Chen Chang, Sho Aoyagi, Yiti Yao, Junyin Bai

(World premiere)

Return to Montauk Germany / France / Ireland

Dir. Volker Schlöndorff

With Stellan Skarsgård, Nina Hoss, Susanne Wolff, Niels Arestrup

(World premiere)

T2 Trainspotting United Kingdom

Dir. Danny Boyle

With Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner

(International premiere - Out of competition)

Viceroy’s House India / United Kingdom

Dir. Gurinder Chadha

With Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal, Huma Qureshi

(World premiere - Out of competition)

Wilde Maus (Wild Mouse) Austria

Dir. Josef Hader

With Josef Hader, Pia Hierzegger, Georg Friedrich, Jörg Hartmann, Denis Moschitto

(World premiere – First Feature)

Berlinale SpecialGala at the Friedrichstadt-Palast

Es War Einmal In Deutschland… (Bye Bye Germany) Germany / Luxemburg / Belgium

Dir. Sam Garbarski

With Moritz Bleibtreu, Antje Traue, Mark Ivanir, Tim Seyfi, Hans Löw, Anatol Taubman, Pál Mácsai, Vaclav Jakoubek

(World premiere)

Berlinale SpecialGala at the Zoo Palast

In Zeiten Des Abnehmenden Lichts (In Times Of Fading Light) Germany

Dir. Matti Geschonneck

In collaboration with Wolfgang Kohlhaase

With Bruno Ganz, Hildegard Schmahl, Sylvester Groth, Evgenia Dodina, Natalia Belitski, Alexander Fehling, Gabriela Maria Schmeide

(World premiere)

Berlinale Special at Kino International

Masaryk (AProminent Patient) Czech Republic / Slovakia

Dir. Julius Sevcík

With Karel Roden, Hanns Zischler, Arly Jover, Oldrich Kaiser, Dermot Crowley, Milton Welsch, Eva Herzigova

(World premiere)