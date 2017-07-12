Amy Landecker joins Jim Parsons, Claire Danes in 'A Kid Like Jake'

The film is currently shooting in New York.

Amy Landecker will join Jim Parsons and Claire Danes in the drama A Kid Like Jake from That’s Wonderful Productions.

CAA, which arranged financing for the film, is handling domestic sales with Bankside Films handling international sales.

Based on his Lincoln Center Play, A Kid Like Jake was adapted for film by Daniel Pearle and will be directed by Silas Howard.

On the eve of the admissions cycle for New York City kindergartens, Alex and Greg Wheeler have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious four-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe.

As Alex and Greg navigate their roles as parents, a rift grows between them, one that forces them to confront their own concerns about what’s best for Jake, and each other.

Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra and Ann Dowd co-star.

Landecker will portray Sandra, a patient in Greg’s therapy practice. Landecker can currently be seen on the big screen in Beatriz At Dinner and the Amazon series Transparent.

Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph are producing for That’s Wonderful Productions, alongside Paul Bernon for Burn Later and Rachel Song for XS Media.

Meanwhile, Sam Slater, David Bernon and Jackie Bernon will serve as executive producers for Burn Later alongside Jenette Kahn and Adam Richman for Double Nickel Entertainment, Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher and Patrick Howson for Bankside Films, and Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films.

Rowan Riley of Burn Later and Veronica Nickel will serve as co-producers.

Landecker is represented by ICM Partners.