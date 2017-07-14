David Strathairn joins Syfy’s 'The Expanse'

Season three of The Expanse is currently filming in Toronto and will premiere in 2018.

Academy Award nominee David Strathairn has finalised a deal to play a substantial character with a significant arc in the next season of Syfy’s series The Expanse, Alcon Television Group president Laura Lancaster announced today.

The Expanse, an hour-long sci-fi drama set two hundred years in the future, centres on the case of a missing young woman who brings a hardened detective (Thomas Jane) and a rogue ship’s captain together in a race across the solar system to expose the greatest conspiracy in human history.

The series is based on the novel of the same name written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck under the pen name James S A Corey.

Strathairn’s notable performances include his portrayal of famed American broadcast journalist Edward R Murrow in Good Night, And Good Luck, which earned him an Academy Award nomination.

His film credits include Lincoln, The Bourne Ultimatum, Godzilla and We Are Marshall. On television, Strathairn most recently appeared in Amazon’s Z: The Beginning Of Everything, NBC’s The Blacklist and Showtime’s Billions.

Strathairn’s casting in The Expanse marks the actor’s return to the Syfy network following his turn as Dr. Lee Rosen in Alphas. Strathairn is repped by ICM Partners and Madeline Ryan/Ryan Entertainment.

The Expanse will have a significant presence at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Alcon Television Group recently co-produced HBO’s four-part documentary The Defiant Ones, which premiered this month.