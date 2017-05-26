‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ set for international launch

Pirates will debut in 91% of the international market this week.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens day-and-date in about 91% of the international market this week, including China, the UK, Australia, Mexico, Germany and Italy. Japan is the only major market not to open this week.

Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg’s film is the fifth instalment of the Pirates Of The Caribbean series, which has earned over $3.7bn globally across four films.

Johnny Depp returns as Jack Sparrow. Also starring are Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin R. McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, David Wenham, Stephen Graham, Orlando Bloom, and Geoffrey Rush.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 has amassed $440.3m through Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International. The film directed by James Gunn has opened everywhere.

Beauty And The Beast stands at $726.8m at the international box office and has completely opened.

Fox International’s tentpole Alien: Covenant stands at $86.2m after debuting in 55 territories last week.

Ridley Scott’s latest instalment in the Alien franchise stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterson and Billy Crudup.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn action-comedy Snatched has reached $7.6m, while Dreamworks Animation’s The Boss Baby stands at $301.4m.

Logan has grossed $381.4m and Gifted stands at $2.4m as it opens in six this week.

Warner Bros Pictures International’s King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword has reached $76.9m and has no new openings.

The action-adventure directed by Guy Ritchie stars Charlie Hunnam as the titular character alongside Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Jude Law and Djimon Hounsou.

Romantic drama Everything, Everything starring Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson and Anika Noni Rose openend in nine territories last week and has earned $1.1m.

The film directed by Stella Meghie opens in two this week, while heist comedy Going In Style stands at $35.6m.

Universal Pictures International’s The Fate Of The Furious has amassed $996.8m internationally. F. Gary Gray’s action thriller is Universal’s fifth title to cross $1bn globally. The film stands at $1.215bn worldwide.

Jordan Peele’s Get Out starring Daniel Kaluuya has grossed $58.4m as it heads into three territories this week including Mexico.

Lionsgate International’s The Shack added another $1.5m from 31 markets for $34.4m. The film starring Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer opens in Australia this week.