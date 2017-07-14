Seven Bucks Productions hires Chelsea Friedland

Friedland joins as vice-president of development as Seven Bucks aims to bolster television development slate.

Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, have announced that Chelsea Friedland has joined as vice-president of development.

Friedland will be oversee the development of scripted and unscripted television projects and work closely with Seven Bucks Digital Studios, the digital arm of Seven Bucks Productions, to identify long-form opportunities in the digital space.

Prior to joining Seven Bucks Productions, Friedland served as the director of development for Red Bull TV, part of the first team responsible for creating original content for Red Bull’s OTT platform.

Friedland was also the senior director of development and production for MTV, where she worked on the reality series Are You The One?, and developed Nev Schulman’s spinoff, Suspect.

Before MTV, Friedland served a long tenure at Bravo, developing and producing series such as What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Southern Charm, Manzo’d With Children, Fashion Queens and Inside The Actors Studio.

“Our Seven Bucks TV slate is growing at a rapid pace and we’re thrilled to have someone like Chelsea, who understands both our vision and body of work, join as we continue to expand,” said Johnson and Garcia. “We have some exciting projects on the horizon our global audience will love, and look forward to having Chelsea help bring those projects to life.”

Friedland added: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a hungry and innovative team at Seven Bucks and look forward to expanding their already impressive roster of projects. Working closely with Dany and DJ to bring their vision to audiences around the world is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I can’t wait to see what we can all create together.”

Seven Bucks Productions is a multi-platform production company with original content for television, film, emerging technologies, and digital networks. The company’s television slate includes HBO’s Ballers, Spike TV’s Rock The Troops, CNN’s Soundtracks and HBO Documentary Films’ Rock And A Hard Place.