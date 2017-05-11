Anthony Vinciquerra to lead Sony Pictures Entertainment

Executive replaces Michael Lynton.

Anthony Vinciquerra will become chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) on June 1.

Vinciquerra reports to Sony Corporation president and CEO Kazuo Hirai, and replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down this spring to become chairman of Snapchat owner Snap Inc.

The new hire currently serves as senior advisor to Texas Pacific Group in the technology, media and telecom sectors, where he has focused on investment opportunities and digital and emerging technologies.

Prior to that Vinciquerra spent close to a decade at Fox where he served as chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group. Before that he was an executive at Hearst Corporations broadcasting group and CBS’s television group.

Vinciquerra will oversee the studio’s corporate groups and its lines of business: SPE’s Motion Picture Group, Sony Pictures Television, and SPE’s Worldwide Media Networks division.

“Tony is a proven, results-oriented leader with extensive experience running and driving growth in large, complex media and entertainment businesses,” Hirai said.



“His operating skills, effectiveness working with creative teams and expertise in managing digital disruption and new technologies make him the perfect choice to lead SPE, and build on the studio’s turnaround efforts to date.



“I want to thank Michael for his years of service and dedication to the success of our entertainment businesses, and for his commitment to our CEO search and this transition.”

“I am thrilled to be joining SPE at such an exciting and dynamic time for the studio, and for the industry as a whole,” Vinciquerra said. “Everything about how we produce, distribute and consume content is changing, and I see tremendous opportunities working with the enormously talented teams at SPE, Sony Corp and the other Sony companies. I want to thank Kaz for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to hitting the ground running.”

“Tony’s breadth of experience spanning media, tech and entertainment will enable him to expertly lead SPE and its multi-faceted lines of business,” Lynton added. “After 13 extraordinary years, I know SPE, its strengths and its culture, and I am confident that Tony will make a terrific leader who will take the studio to new heights.”