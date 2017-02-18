Berlin Film Festival 2017: winners revealed

UPDATE WITH KEY SPEECHES: Hungarian title On Body And Soul takes best film; Aki Kaurismaki, Sebastian Lelio among winners; Insyriated and I Am Not Your Negro scoop Panorama audience awards; 2018 festival dates revealed.

The awards ceremony for the 67th Berlin Film Festival took place this evening (18 Feb) with winners including Ildiko Enyedi, Alain Gomis, Agnieszka Holland and Sebastian Lelio.

Scroll down for full list of winners

Ildikò Enyedi’s Hungarian feature On Body and Soul - the unusual love story of two damaged souls trying to make contact in a harsh world - was the big winner on the night taking home the Golden Bear for best film in the Competition as well as the Ecumenical and FIPRESCI juries’ prizes for best film in the Official Competition and the Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Award.

Enyedi’s film - which is handled internationally by Berlin-based sales agent Films Boutique and had been hotly tipped for the Golden Bear - is the second Hungarian film to win Berlin’s top award after Márta Mészáros’ Adoption in 1975.

Enyedi, who returned to Berlin from Budapest at the crack of dawn on Saturday to collect her award, is the fifth woman filmmaker in the Competition’s history to garner the Golden Bear after Mészáros, Russian filmmaker Larisa Shepitko with The Ascent in 1977, Bosnia’s Jasmila Zbanic with Grbavica in 2006 and Peru’s Claudia Llosa with The Milk Of Sorrow in 2009.

Before announcing the winner of the golden statuette, jury president Paul Verhoeven told the audience that they would be seeing ¨two people connected in quite an amazing way. The jury fell in love with this movie not only because of its superior craftsmanship, but because it reminds us of one word we use too easily: compassion.¨

¨We wanted to present you a very simple film like a glass of water,¨ Enyedi explained. ¨It was risky, all of my team believed in it, but we couldn’t know if the audience would join us because this film is only approchable with a generous heart.¨

Political notes

Saturday’s awards ceremony in the Berlinale Palast at Potsdamer Platz saw several of the filmmakers making politically charged statements during their acceptance speeches: Esteban Arrangoiz Julien, the winner of the Silver Bear Jury Prize for his short Reverie In The Meadow, drew attention to the case of disappeared Mexican students, while Raed Andoni received the first Glashütte Original Documentary Award, endowed with €50,000, for his documentary Ghost Hunting and took the opportunity to remind the audience of the tough conditions often facing Palestinians in Israel.

Bestowing the inaugural documentary prize filmmaker Laura Poitras told the audience that contrary to recent Donald Trump comments the press are not the enemy of the people. “We are enemies of nationalism and exclusion,” she added.

¨We have to fight the dark ages with beauty, with elegance and poetry,¨ said Chilean director Sebastián Lelio when receiving the Silver Bear for best screenplay for A Fantastic Woman and dedicated his award to ¨the courageous and fantastic woman at the centre of this film, Daniela Vega¨, who then joined him and co-screenwriter Gonzalo Maza on stage.

Accepting the Alfred Bauer Prize for her latest feature Spoor, which was co-directed with her daughter Kasia Adamik, veteran Polish director Agnieszka Holland echoed Lelio’s sentiments: ¨We are living in very difficult times right now. We need the new perspectives, we need movies that are brave and touching the subjects that are important for our planet.¨

Festival director Dieter Kosslick drew attention to the case of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel, writer for Die Welt, who was taken into custody in Turkey on Friday and accused of being a member of a terrorist organisation.

The international jury comprised Paul Verhoeven (director), Dora Bouchoucha Fourati (producer), Olafur Eliasson (artist), Maggie Gyllenhaal (actress), Julia Jentsch (actress), Diego Luna (actor) and Wang Quan’an (director).

The Panorama and Generation sections revealed winners including Insyriated and I Am Not Your Negro.

The Berlinale also announced its 2018 dates: February 15 - 25, which is one week later than this year’s edition.

The full list of Berlin 2017 winners

Golden Bear for Best Film

On Body And Soul by Ildiko Enyedi

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize

Félicité by Alain Gomis

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize

Pokot by Agnieszka Holland

Silver Bear for Best Director

Aki Kaursimaki, The Other Side Of Hope

Silver Bear for Best Actress

Min-hee Kim, On The Beach At Night Alone

Silver Bear for Best Actor

Georg Friedrich, Bright Nights

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay

Sebastian Lelio, Gonzalo Maza, A Fantastic Woman

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Dana Bunescu, editor, Ana, Mon Amour

Glashutte documentary award:

Ghost Hunting

Best first feature

Summer 1993

Golden Bear for Best Short Film

Small Town

Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film)

Reverie In The Meadow

Audi Short Film Award

Street Of Death

Panorama winners

Panorama Audience Award Winner Fiction Film 2017:

Insyriated

2nd place Panorama Audience Award Fiction Film 2017:

Karera ga Honki de Amu toki wa (Close-Knit)

3rd place Panorama Audience Award Fiction Film 2017:

1945

Panorama Audience Award Winner Panorama Dokumente 2017:

I Am Not Your Negro

2nd place Panorama Audience Award Panorama Dokumente 2017:

Chavela

3rd place Panorama Audience Award Panorama Dokumente 2017:

Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting)

Generation Kplus winners

Crystal Bear for the Best Film: Piata loď (Little Harbour)

Special Mention: Amelie rennt (Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship)

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film: Promise

Special Mention Short Film: Hedgehog’s Home

The Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Film: ex aequo

Becoming Who I Was, and Estiu 1993 (Summer 1993)

The Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Short Film: Aaba (Grandfather)

Special Mention: Sabaku

Generation 14plus

Crystal Bear for the Best Film: Butterfly Kisses

Special Mention: Ceux qui font les révolutions à moitié n’ont fait que se creuser un tombeau (Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves)

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film: Wolfe

Special Mention Short Film: SNIP

The Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury for the Best Film: Shkola nomer 3 (School Number 3)

Special Mention: Ben Niao (The Foolish Bird)

Special Prize of the Generation 14plus International Jury for the Best Short Film:

The Jungle Knows You Better Than You Do

Special Mention: U Plavetnilo (Into the Blue)

Independent juries

Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury: