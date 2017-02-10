BFI London Film Festival reveals 2017 dates

Submissions now open for 61st edition of LFF.

The BFI has confirmed the dates the London Film Festival (LFF) will run in 2017.

Kicking off on October 4, the 61st edition of the event will run for 12 days at various venues across the English capital, closing on October 15.

Submissions are now open for feature and short films, the final deadline is June 12.

Last year’s festival presented 397 feature and short films and welcomed 195,595 admissions, a 16% increase on 2015. It opened with Amma Asante’s A United Kingdom and closed with Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire.

The best film award was presented to Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women, while Steve McQueen was awarded a BFI Fellowship.

More than 2000 international and British delegates attended the event in 2016.