China box office: 'Mechanic: Resurrection' takes down 'Operation Mekong'

Crime-thriller Resurrection takes down Operation Mekong; Heartfall Arises opens in third.

Mechanic: Resurrection landed top at the Chinese box office in the week of Oct 17-23, taking $24.60m from its three-day opening weekend. The crime thriller, headlined by Jason Stratham, has already earned twice as much as its predecessor in 2012.

After ruling the chart for two weeks, Dante Lam’s action thriller Operation Mekong came down to the second place, but it still posted brisk business in its fourth week with $18.83m. With a massive $161.29m after 24 days, it now ranks as the seventh highest grossing film this year and the 20th overall in China’s history.

Heartfall Arises opened in third place with $11.90m from its first four days. Produced by Ip Man trilogy director Wilson Yip, the Hong Kong psychological thriller marks the directorial debut of Ken Wu and stars Nicholas Tse and Lau Ching Wan.

Disney’s The BFG dropped one place to the fourth with $6.63m for $20.28m after 10 days. It has outperformed War Horse, the last Steven Spielberg-directed film released in China.

Zhang Yibai’s romantic drama I Belonged To You fell to the fifth with $5.91m for $119.16m after 25 days. It has surpassed Finding Mr Right: Book Of Love to become the top grossing local romance film. It has also become the 14th highest grossing film this year.

Paramount’s Tom Cruise-starrer Jack Reacher: Never Go Back opened in sixth with $5.61m from its three-day opening weekend, in line with the first film which earned $15m in its entire run.

Japanese animation Dragon Ball: Resurrection Z debuted in seventh with $1.35m from its first three days. It was followed by holdovers Mission Milano on $0.95m for $38.70m after 24 days; The Warriors on $0.85m for $3.93m after 10 days; and Russian sci-fi thriller Mafia: Survival Game on $0.67m for $3.13m after 10 days.

Ticket sales post-National Day holidays remained sluggish overall with a drop of approximately 10% last week. Upcoming releases include Inferno, Trolls and Mr Donkey, all scheduled on Oct 28.