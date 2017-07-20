Comic-Con: 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' panel

Fox session kicks off film presentations at annual San Diego convention.

Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Channon Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges took to the Hall H stage to talk up the action comedy sequel in the first film session of Comic-Con

Jonathan Ross hosted the panel at the San Diego Convention Center and Matthew Vaughn kicked off proceedings by introducing the opening sequence of the film from London, where he is in the final stages of editing.

The footage showed Taron Egerton in the lead role as Eggsy eluding would-be assassin and failed Kingsman applicant Charlie in a high-speed taxi cab chase through London.

Joining the aforementioned stars on stage were Pedro Pascal, screenwriter Jane Goldman, and comic book co-creator Dave Gibbons.

“I seem to do a lot of shaving but that’s really all I can say,” Firth, who reprises his role as dapper senior spy Harry Hart, said of his performance.

Berry explained she plays Ginger Ale, the ‘tech officer’ of the Kingsman’s US sister group, Statesman, which operates behind a distillery front. On that note, a bottle of grog was passed down the panel.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens through Fox on September 22. 2015 original Kingsman: The Secret Service grossed $414.4m worldwide – $286.1m from international and $128.3m from North America.