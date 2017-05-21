'Dangal' dominates international session on $32.7m (update)

‘Alien: Covenant’ beats ‘Guardians 2’; The Boss Baby crosses $300m international mark.

ASIA UPDATE

Indian hit sports drama Dangal grossed $32.7m over the weekend as the running total reached $116.5m and beat off the Hollywood competition.

Dangal is based on a true story about a father who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers.

FOX INTERNATIONAL

UPDATE: Alien: Covenant earned $30.2m from 52 international markets to reach an early $81.7m. The film secured the top position in 30 newly released markets, including Russia on $4.5m, Germany on $2.2m, and Sweden on $837,000.

Ridley Scott’s latest instalment in the Alien franchise retained number one position for the second consecutive weekend in six markets, including the UK on $2.7m for $12.3m, Hong Kong $775,000 for $2.9m, Italy $603,000 for $2.2m, and Taiwan $523,000 for $2.3m.

The top markets are the UK on $12.3m, France on $6.8m, Australia on $5.3m, and Germany on $2.2m.

Mexico has reached $4.6m, South Korea stands at $9m, Sweden $837,000, Hong Kong $2.9m and Spain $3m. China and Japan are yet to open.

Action-comedy Snatched, starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, added $3m in 14 markets for $6.9m. The UK generated $1.1m in its opening weekend for fourth place, while Australia added $1.2m for $4.4m, down only 39%.

Holland added $139,000 for $459,000, down only 11%, and Israel generated $144,000 for $364,000, down 20%.

The Boss Baby earned $6m in 45 markets, lifting the international total to $302.8m. Argentina added $550,000 for $6.6m, while Spain generated $384,000 for $12.6m. The UK brought in $534,000 for $33.5m, Germany added $256,000 for $14m, while France brought in $282,000 for $23.5m.

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

UPDATE: Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 added $28.4m for $431.2m internationally, 19% ahead of the total run of Guardians Of The Galaxy at current exchange rates.

James Gunn’s sequel generated a further $63m globally, bringing the film to $732.6m, making it now the sixth highest grossing MCU release of all-time.

At $430.8m internationally, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 has surpassed lifetime totals of Ant-Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Incredible Hulk, as well as Logan, Deadpool and Suicide Squad.

China, the number one market, has generated $94.5m (650.9m RmB), passing the entire run of Guardians Of The Galaxy (589m RmB). In the UK, the next top market on $47m, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 was number one on Saturday in its fourth weekend, ahead of new opener King Arthur and Alien: Covenant in its second weekend.

Russia was the next top market on $26.3m, followed by Germany on $25.5m, Australia $22.1m, France $21.7m and South Korea $20.2m.

Brazil has reached $19.7m, Mexico $18.3m, Spain $9.2m, Italy $7.7m, and Indonesia $7.6m.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 added a further $5m from 883 IMAX screens globally, lifting its IMAX total to $55m and becoming the second film this year to surpass $50m IMAX box office, alongside The Fate Of The Furious on $62m.

Beauty And The Beast now stands at $1.222bn, making it the 10th highest grossing movie of all-time. The live-action tentpole added $7.6m in its 10th week for $724m internationally.

In Japan, Beauty And The Beast decreased by just 22% in its fifth weekend for $79.8m. The UK is the top grossing market on $89.8m, followed by China on $85.8m, Japan $79.8m, Brazil $41.5m, and South Korea $37.5m.

Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens next weekend on 1,033 IMAX screens in 62 markets, including North America and China.

WARNER BROS PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

UPDATE: King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword brought in $28m raising the international total to $67m. The film ranks number one in 12 of 13 new markets that opened over the weekend.

The film has now released in 64 international markets and has dropped 37% in western Europe and 31% in Latin America, where it is the top ranking film for the region.

The Charlie Hunnman and Jude Law action-adventure debuted in the UK at number one on $3.2m, including previews, surpassing the results of Edge Of Tomorrow by 36%.

France opened at number one on $2.4m, while South Korea debuted on $2.4m, including previews, for third place.

Despite the political unrest in Brazil, the film opened on $2.3m for first place. The results there doubled those of Edge Of Tomorrow, surpassed Kingsman by 50% and topped both Sherlock films by 70% and 18%, respectively. Australia brought in $1.8m for first place.

The top markets are Russia $9.4m, followed by China $7.8m, Mexico $4.4m, Germany $3.7m and the UK $3.2m.

Indonesia has generated $2.6m, France and South Korea $2.4m each, Brazil $2.3m and Australia $1.8m.

Japan will be the next market to open in June.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

UPDATE: Writer-director Jordan Peele’s, Get Out added $13.6m in 41 territories for $54.6m. Combined with $174.9m from North America, the horror stands at $229.5m.

South Korea delivered first place on $7.4m, making it the biggest opening of all-time for a foreign horror-thriller film, replacing the previous record holder Split.

Spain had a number one opening on $1.1m, Brazil generated $804,000 for fourth place, while Italy brought in $577,000 for third place. Hong Kong generated $315,000 and Columbia $202,000.

There are five more territories to open this week, including Mexico.

The Fate Of The Furious added $7.8m in 66 territories for $994.1m. Combined with $220m from North America, the worldwide sum is $1.214bn, making it the 12th highest grossing film of all time.

Internationally, The Fate of the Furious is the sixth highest grossing film of all time ahead of Avatar, Titanic, Furious 7, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World.

The Fate of the Furious is Universal’s highest grossing film of all time in China, Egypt, Indonesia, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Japan is holding at number three in week four on $1.3m for $30.8m, outpacing all the Fast And Furious films. China added $862,000 for $386.7m (2.662bn RMB). It is the highest grossing foreign film of all time in China.

Brazil stands at $41m, the UK $37.2m, Mexico $36.8m, Germany $31.7m, Russia $29.1m, and France $28.9m.

South Korea has generated $26.4m, the Middle East $22m, Australia $21.3m, Taiwan $21.2m, Argentina $20.3m, India $19.6m, Indonesia $19.3m, Italy $15.8m, Spain $14.2m, Colombia $12.4m, Malaysia $12.1m, and Central America $11.2m.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Split, from Blumhouse, grossed $347,000 in five territories raising the international sum to $138.7m. Combined with $138.1m in North America, the worldwide total is $276.7m. Japan is holding at number five on $334,000 for a 10-day total of $1.6m.

SONY PICTURES RELEASING INTERNATIONAL

UPDATE: Jake Gyllenhaal sci-fi thriller Life earned $13.4m in 20 markets for $63.6m. China debuted this weekend on $13.3m from 10,000 screens.