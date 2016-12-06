A24 lines up 'Moonlight' international releases

A24’s awards season frontrunner will roll out internationally in theatres in the early stages of 2017.

Barry Jenkins’s acclaimed drama about the life of a young gay black man growing up in the Miami ghettoes was just named best international film at the British Independent Film Awards.

A24’s international team have licensed rights in: Australia / New Zealand (Roadshow); Germany (DCM); Latin America and Spain (Sun); Japan (Phantom); and Italy (Lucky Red).

The drama will also open in: Benelux (Splendid Film); Scandinavia (Selmer Media); South Africa (Times Media); Taiwan (Filmware); Greece (Seven Film); Israel (Shani Film); and Turkey (Fabula).

As previously reported exclusively on Screendaily, Mars will distribute in France, while Altitude will release in the UK. The film stands at $9.8m in North America.

Moonlight earned four awards from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association at the weekend including best film, best director, best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali and best cinematography for James Laxton.

It has won four Gotham Awards and is in contention for six Indie Spirit prizes.

A24 launched its international distribution activities earlier this year with the release of Swiss Army Man in the UK.