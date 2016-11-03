First Run Features picks up 'Ma' Rosa'

The distributor has acquired US rights from Films Distribution to Brillante Mendoza’s Philippines Oscar submission.

Ma’ Rosa received its world premiered in Cannes where it earned Jaclyn Jose the best actress award.

The film takes place against the backdrop of police corruption as parents of a poor family in Manila sells drugs on the side to make ends meet.

First Run Features is planning a spring 2017 release.

Julio Diaz, Andi Eigenmann, Felix Roco, Mercedes Cabral, Jomari Angeles, Maria Isabel Lopez, Inna Tuason and Baron Geisler round out the key cast.

Marc Mauceri of First Run Features brokered the deal with Nicolas Brigaud-Robert of Films Distribution.