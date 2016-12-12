Miramax acquires US rights to 'I, Tonya'

One of the buzz titles of the recent AFM has found its US home.

Miramax has picked up US rights to the edgy comedy that will star Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding, the disgraced figure skater who was convicted of hindering the prosecution in a 1994 attack on her skating rival Nancy Kerrigan

Craig Gillespie will direct and Bryan Unkeless produces for Clubhouse Pictures with Robbie and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment and the film’s screenwriter Steven Rogers.

Len Blavatnik and Aviv Giladi will serve as executive producers for AI Film, which is financing the project. Rosanne Korenberg will oversee for Miramax.

Sierra/Affinity handles international sales and introduced I, Tonya to buyers in Santa Monica last month.

UTA Independent Film Group and CAA brokered the US deal with Miramax.