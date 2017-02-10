Saban Films acquires sci-fi 'Redivider' from FilmNation

The distributor announced at the EFM it has picked up North American rights to Tim Smit’s sci-fi starring Dan Stevens and Bérénice Marlohe.

The sci-fi is based on Smit’s short What’s In The Box? and takes place in a futuristic world where a pilot battles to save his family when an energy experiment goes wrong.

Patrick Chu produced for FilmNation alongside Smit, and Sander Verdonk and Denis Wigman for CTM Films.

FilmNation’s Aaron Ryder and Milan Popelka are executive producers with SquareOne Entertainment’s Al Munteanu, RainMaker Films’ Clay Pecorin and Russell Geyser, and Thibaut Niels.

“Smit’s previous work in VFX is evident throughout this film, and his experience working within the action and sci-fi genre takes his feature debut to a spectacular level,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said.



“This will be a unique film that will captivate our audiences with its heavy visuals and thought-provoking plotlines.”

“We are thrilled to work with Saban on Tim’s amazing debut feature centred on this unique and thought provoking concept,” FilmNation said.

Ness Saban and Bromiley brokered the deal with Robert Carney who is handling foreign sales on the film for FilmNation.