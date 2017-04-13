By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Sony takes all international rights to 'The Lovers'

13 April, 2017 | By

A24 to release its production in North America.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has boarded international rights to the upcoming rom-com starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts. 

Azazel Jacobs directed The Lovers and produced with Ben LeClair, and Chris Stinson. 

Winger and Letts play a married couple who are both having affairs, yet somehow a spark reignites their romance.

A24 will release in North America on May 5 and brokered the deal with SPWA.

A24’s upcoming titles include Trey Edward Shults’ horror It Comes At Night starring Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, and Christopher Abbott; David Lowery’s A Ghost Story with Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara; and Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire, starring Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, and Sharlto Copley.

TV projects include buddy cop action-comedy Iron Fisting, which A24 is producing with Channing Tatum’s Free Association and is in post.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment.

sign in register

Related Articles

Most popular

Most commented

Related Jobs

Sign in to see the latest jobs relevant to you!

Find more jobs