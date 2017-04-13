Sony takes all international rights to 'The Lovers'

A24 to release its production in North America.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has boarded international rights to the upcoming rom-com starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts.

Azazel Jacobs directed The Lovers and produced with Ben LeClair, and Chris Stinson.

Winger and Letts play a married couple who are both having affairs, yet somehow a spark reignites their romance.

A24 will release in North America on May 5 and brokered the deal with SPWA.

A24’s upcoming titles include Trey Edward Shults’ horror It Comes At Night starring Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, and Christopher Abbott; David Lowery’s A Ghost Story with Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara; and Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire, starring Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, and Sharlto Copley.

TV projects include buddy cop action-comedy Iron Fisting, which A24 is producing with Channing Tatum’s Free Association and is in post.