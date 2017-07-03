'Fantastic Beasts' sequel starts shoot in UK

David Yates returns to direct; Jude Law and Zoe Kravitz join the cast.

Principal photography for the Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them sequel has begun today (July 3).

The as-yet-untitled film, directed by David Yates, is the second of a planned five film series.

Returning cast includes Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol as her sister Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Ezra Miller as Credence.

Johnny Depp, who was revealed as Gellert Grindelwald at the end of the first film, will reprise his role in the sequel. He will be joined by Jude Law, who takes on the role of Albus Dumbledore, and Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange.

Former Screen Stars Of Tomorrow Callum Turner and Kevin Guthrie are also among cast.

J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay for the film, which is set in Paris and opens in 1927, a few months after Newt helped to unveil and capture the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram are producing with Tim Lewis, Neil Blair, Rick Senat and Danny Cohen serving as executive producers.

The sequel is being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, which has been the cinematic home of all the Harry Potter films.

Slated for release on November 16, 2018, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

The first film of the series grossed $64.2m (£52.1m) at the UK box office, for a worldwide gross of more than $800m.