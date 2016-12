Film Bazaar unveils Co-production Market projects

Line-up includes projects from Geetu Mohandas, Mostofa S. Farooki and Haobam Paban Kumar, along with the event’s first ever animation projects.

India’s National Film Development Corp (NFDC) has unveiled the 18 projects selected for the Co-production Market at this year’s Film Bazaar, including new works from Geetu Mohandas, Mostofa S. Farooki [pictured] and Haobam Paban Kumar.

Mohandas, whose first feature Liar’s Dice screened at Sundance and won six international awards, is bringing her new project Insha’allah to Film Bazaar, with Jar Pictures attached as producer. Farooki, whose credits as director include Television and Ant Story, is producing fellow Bangladeshi director Abu Shahed Emon’s A Foolish Man.

Manipuri filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar, whose debut Lady Of The Lake premieres in New Currents at Busan this week, is again working with Oli Pictures on Joseph’s Son.

The Film Bazaar line-up also includes the event’s first two animation projects –Soumitra Ranade’s Kabuliwala, to be produced by Sunil Doshi’s Handmade Films, and Ravi Shankar’s Punyakoti, which will be a rare Sanskrit-language film.

The diverse line-up also includes Persian-language The Cineaste, directed by Afghan filmmaker Aboozar Amini, and produced by Chengdu-born, Amsterdam-based

producer Jia Zhao.

This year’s Co-Production Market will kick off with Open Pitch, during which selected filmmakers will pitch their projects to a curated audience of national and international producers, financiers and sales agents.

Film Bazaar, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, also features a Screenwriters Lab, Childrens Screenwriters Lab, Producers Lab, Viewing Room and Industry Screenings. The event will be held November 20-24 in Goa, India.

FILM BAZAAR 2016 CO-PRODUCTION PROJECTS:

Apodartho (A Foolish Man) (Bangladesh)

Dir: Abu Shahed Emon

Prod: Mostafa Sarwar Farooki

Language: Bengali

Bhosle (India)

Director: Devashish Makhija

Producer: Piiyush Singh, Muvizz.com

Language: Hindi

Calorie (Canada, India)

Director: Eisha Marjara

Producer: Joe Balass, Compass Productions

Language: English

Dastaan-e-Awaargi (India)

Director: Ankit Kothari

Producer: Priya Sreedharan, Open Air Films

Language: Hindi

Ink (India)

Director: Pratim Gupta

Producer: Firdausul Hasan, Friends Communication

Language: Bengali, Hindi

Insha’allah (India)

Director: Geetu Mohandas

Producers: Ajay G. Rai & Alan McAlex, JAR Pictures

Language: Malayalam, Hindi

Jhyalincha (Season of Dragonflies) (Nepal)

Director: Abinash Bikram Shah

Producer: Ram Krishna Pokharel, Icefall Productions

Language: Nepali

JosephKi Macha (Joseph’s Son) (India)

Director: Haobam Paban Kumar

Producer: Oli Pictures

Language: Manipuri

Kabuliwala (Man From Kabul) (India) (Animation)

Director: Soumitra Ranade

Producer: Sunil Doshi, Handmade Films

Language: Hindi

Nonajoler Kabbo (The Salt In Our Waters) (Bangladesh)

Director: Rezwan Shahriar Sumit

Producer: Gigi Dement, Laboratory NYC

Language: Bengali

Punyakoti (India) (Animation)

Director: Ravi Shankar

Producer: Sindhu SK, Puppetica Media

Language: Sanskrit

Ram Ji Ka Ghoda (The Dragonfly) (India)

Director: Bishnu Dev Halder

Producer: Courtyard Entertainment

Language: Hindi

The Biryani Seller (India)

Directors: Rajdeep Paul & Sarmishtha Maiti

Producer: Mahesh Mathai, Highlight Films

Language: Bengali

The Cineaste (China, Netherlands)

Director: Aboozar Amini

Producer: Jia Zhao, Silk Road Film Salon

Language: Persian

The Sunshine (India)

Director: Leena Manimekalai

Producer: SR Prabhu, Dream Warrior Pictures

Language: Tamil

The Umesh Chronicles (India, Sweden)

Director: Pooja Kaul

Producer: Charlotte Most, Mostfilm AB

Language: English, Hindi

Tribhanga (Three Curve Bent) (India)

Director: Renuka Shahane

Producer: Padachinnha Production

Language: English, Marathi

Wapsi (The Return) (India)

Director: Asad Hussain

Producer: Abbas Khan, Paandan Pictures

Language: Hindi