Filmart: Chapman To’s 'The Empty Hands' gets international sales deal

EXCLUSIVE: Martial arts drama has been picked up by Hong Kong outfit Golden Scene.

Hong Kong’s Golden Scene has picked up international rights to martial arts drama The Empty Hands, directed by and starring Chapman To [pictured].

Produced by To and Tang Wai But, the film tells the story of a young girl whose only wish is to sell her father’s karate dojo when he dies, but discovers that 51% of the business was left to one of his worst pupils.

Currently in post-production, the film is scripted by To and Erica Li. To also stars with Stephy Tang, Yasuaki Kurata and Stephen Au.

Golden Scene is also selling Amos Why’s second feature, Napping Kid, basedon Mann Shin’s novel about the kidnapping of a confidential computer file. Currently in post-production, the film stars Cecilia So, Ng Siu Hin, David Siu and Candy Cheung.

Other titles on Golden Scene’s Filmart slate include Wong Chun’s award-winning drama Mad World, which it releases in Hong Kong on March 30, and JC Wong’s documentary Snuggle.