Filmart: Film Movement acquires Zhang Yang’s 'Soul On A String'

EXCLUSIVE: Asian Shadows is handling sales on the festival favourite.

Film Movement has acquired North American rights to Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yang’s Soul On A String.

Hong Kong-based Asian Shadows is selling the film, which premiered at last year’s Shanghai International Film Festival, where it won best cinematography, before playing in Toronto, Busan, Chicago and Tallinn.

The film, which Film Movement plans to release in autumn 2017, follows a Tibetan cowboy who embarks on a mission to return a sacred stone to a holy mountain.

Asian Shadows also handled Zhang Yang’s previous film, Paths Of The Soul, which was released in North America by KimStim and Japan by Moviola in summer 2016.