First look at Rob Brydon in comedy 'Swimming With Men'

EXCLUSIVE: Oliver Parker is directing the synchronised swimming comedy.

Screen can reveal the first look at Dad’s Army director Oliver Parker’s comedy Swimming With Men, produced by Stewart le Maréchal and Anna Mohr-Pietsch (The Infidel) of Met Film and Maggie Monteith of Dignity Film Finance (Brotherhood), in association with Amp Film.

Aschlin Ditta wrote the screenplay.

Exec producers include Paul Webster (Atonement) and Guy Heeley (Locke) of Shoebox Films and Al Morrow (Sour Grapes) and Jonny Persey (Little Ashes) of Met Film. Umedia are also on board as co-producers and financiers

The picture depicts (from left) Thomas Turgoose (This is England), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Daniel Mays (Rogue One), Adeel Akhtar (The Night Manager), Rob Brydon (The Trip) and Rupert Graves (Sherlock).

Also starring are Charlotte Riley (Edge Of Tomorrow) and Jane Horrocks (Little Voice).

HanWay handles sales on the movie, currently in production, about a man (Brydon) who finds new meaning in his life as part of an all-male, middle-aged, amateur synchronised swimming team. Icon will release in UK.