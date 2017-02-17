First teaser: Lucrecia Martel's 'Zama'

EXCLUSIVE: Drama is co-produced by Augustin and Pedro Almodóvar.

Screen can reveal the first teaser for Zama, the latest film from Argentinian director Lucrecia Martel.

Mobile users can click here to watch the teaser.

The film is a wide-ranging co-production between Argentina, Brazil, Spain, France, Mexico, USA, The Netherlands and Portugal.

Filmmaking brothers Augustin and Pedro Almodóvar were co-producers on the project.

Based on the 1956 novel by Antonio Di Benedetto, Zama is set in the seventeenth century, following a Spanish officer (played by Daniel Giménez Cacho) who awaits a transfer from Paraguay to Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Walt Disney will distribute in Argentina later in 2017 and The Match Factory is representing international territories.

Producers on the project were Rei Cine and Bananeira Filmes in co-production with El Deseo, Patagonik, MPM Film, Canana, Lemming, KNM, O Som e a Fúria, Louverture Films, Schortcut Films, Telecine, Bertha Foundation, Perdomo Productions, Picnic Producciones.