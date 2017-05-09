IM Global to handle sales on 'Youth', 'Detective Dee 3'

US company will launch sales on Huayi Brothers titles at Cannes.

IM Global has revealed that it will handle international sales for Huayi Brothers titles Youth, directed by Feng Xiaogang [pictured], and Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings, directed by Tsui Hark.

Scripted by Yan Geling (The Flowers Of War), Youth is a coming-of-age story about a group of adolescents in a Chinese army cultural troupe in the 1970s. The cast is headed by Huang Xuan, Miao Miao and Zhong Chuxi.

The third installment in Huayi Brothers’ blockbuster Detective Dee series, Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings is produced by Chen Kuo-Fu and Nansun Shi and stars Mark Zhao, Feng Shaofeng, Lin Gengxin and Carina Lau.

Currently in production, the film follows Detective Dee as he battles a surreal crime wave at the same time as defending himself against accusations of wrongdoing from his most formidable opponent, Empress Wu.

IM Global, which has an output deal with Huayi Brothers, will launch sales on both titles at the upcoming Cannes market. IM Global’s senior vice president, sales and acquisitions Asia, Leslie Chen, negotiated the deals for both Youth and Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings.