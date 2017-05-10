Indie Sales boards Sandrine Kiberlain-starrer 'When Margaux Meets Margaux'

Kiberlain will be in Cannes this year as president of the Caméra d’Or jury for first films.

Indie Sales has boarded French film-maker Sophie Fillières’s high-concept comedy When Margaux Meets Margaux starring Sandrine Kiberlain as a woman in her mid-40s who meets another woman called Margaux, who is actually her younger self.

French actress Kiberlain, seen most recently in André Téchiné’s Being 17, will be in Cannes this year as president of the Caméra d’Or jury for first films.

Set against the backdrops of the Alpine resort of Les Arcs, Paris and Lyon, the picture revolves around two women both called Margaux, played by Kiberlain and Agathe Bonitzer.

Although 20-years apart in age, troubling details and similarities seem to link the two women. They discover they share more than the same name, with life changing consequences for both of them.

It marks a sixth feature for Fillière after the 2014 marriage comedy If You Don’t, I Will which played at the Berlinale. Julie Salvador at Paris-based outfit Christmas in July is producing.

“I’m pleased to team up with Julie Salvador for the first time. The script is fun and refreshing, universal yet very unique, and I’m sure that anyone can identify with this situation we’ve all dreamt of,” said Indie Sales CEO and co-founder Nicolas Eschbach.

The picture is currently in post-production for delivery in early 2018. Memento Films Distribution will release the film in France.

