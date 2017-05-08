Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård to star in 'The Hummingbird Project'

HanWay to introduce Kim Nguyen project to international buyers in Cannes.

Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård are set to star in writer-director Kim Nguyen’s The Hummingbird Project.

Eisenberg and Skarsgård will portray two men who take a chance in the world of high frequency trading in order to build a fibre-optic cable straight between Kansas and New Jersey, making them millions.

Pierre Even of Montreal-based Item 7 is producing, while Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger will serve as executive producers.

HanWay Films is handling international sales in Cannes and CAA represents US rights. Production will begin in October in Montreal.

Eisenberg was nominated for an Oscar for The Social Network. He starred in Woody Allen’s Café Society and plays Lex Luthor in Batman Vs. Superman and Justice League.

Alexander Skarsgård will next be seen in Duncan Jones’ Mute and recently wrapped production on The Aftermath and Jeremy Saulnier’s Hold The Dark. He most recently starred in Jean-Marc Vallée’s HBO limited series Big Little Lies.

Nguyen said: “This is a film that talks about caveats in our financial system, but at its core it is an adventure with heart and soul. When I started writing the story I immediately thought that it had a really, really cool plot, and that there was a genuine purpose for bringing it to the screen. Jesse and Alexander are the ideal duo for this project, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Producer Pierre Even said: “As we begin our third collaboration with Kim, we are thrilled to have Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård portray the characters he created. Added to Brian and Fred of Automatik, we can count on an incredible team to bring this project to life. It deals with our never-ending obsession with financial success as the ultimate measure of achievement. Kim’s acute take on our society resonates with all of us.”

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones said: “Collaborating with the extraordinary Kim Nguyen is such an honour. His artistry combined with the remarkable presence of Jesse Eisenberg and Alex Skarsgård make this film truly thrilling to be a part of.”

HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart said: “Aside from the exciting world of High Frequency trading, this story has such soul as Vincent and Anton pursue their own version of the American dream. At its macro-level it is about humanity versus corporate greed, whilst at the micro-level it is about brotherly love and personal ambition. We are thrilled to announce this film for Cannes.”

