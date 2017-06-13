Kellan Lutz sci-fi 'The Osiris Child' lands at RLJ Entertainment

Distributor plans theatrical and VOD day-and-date autumn launch.

RLJ Entertainment has acquired North American rights to action sci-fi The Osiris Child starring Kellan Lutz from the Twilight franchise.

Shane Abbess directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Brian Cachia that takes places in a future where planetary colonisation has become a lucrative business.

Lutz plays a drifter who teams up with a military contractor to rescue the latter’s daughter as catastrophe looms.

The cast includes Daniel MacPherson, Isabel Lucas, Temuera Morrison, Rachel Griffiths, and newcomer Teagan Croft.

Matthew Graham, Brett Thornquest, Sidonie Abbene and Abbess produced via Storm Alley and Eclectik Vision in association with Phonetic Images. Steven Matusko served as executive producer.

RLJ Entertainment brokered the deal with XYZ Films and plans to release The Osiris Child theatrically and on VOD this autumn.



“We’re excited to be releasing this action-filled, science fiction film,” the distributor’s chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward said. “Writer-director Shane Abbess is a true visual talent who cleverly applies his knowledge of filmmaking to bring a futuristic action-packed, adventure-filled story to the big screen.”





