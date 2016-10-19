Kristen Figeroid joins Bloom

Heading into the AFM, Alex Walton has brought on the highly regarded executive as president of international sales and distribution.

Figeroid served as executive vice-president of sales and distribution at Sierra/Affinity and went on to work as a consultant at Voltage Pictures before landing her new role at Bloom.

“Kristen comes with great experience, she is a highly regarded sales agent and incredibly well-liked among buyers, producers, and agents,” said Walton.



“She has a great eye for material and talent as well as a keen understanding of the global film landscape. She is the perfect fit.”

At Sierra /Affinity Figeroid handled sales on Coldest City starring Charlize Theron, Gold starring Matthew McConaughey, Whiplash from Damien Chazelle and Nightcrawler starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Bloom recently boarded Paul Weitz’s Bel Canto starring Julianne Moore, Ken Watanabe and Demián Bichir and launched sales in Toronto.

The slate includes: Scott Cooper’s Hostiles starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike; Martin Zandvliet’s The Outsider starring Jared Leto; Federico D’Alessandro’s Tau with Maika Monroe and Ed Skrein; Danny Strong’s Rebel In The Rye starring Nicholas Hoult; Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s Woodshock with Kirsten Dunst; and George Clooney’s Suburbicon starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, which was the hot sales title at the EFM earlier this year.