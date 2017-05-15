Lakeshore International boards psychological thriller 'Wanting'

EXCLUSIVE: Sid Ganis, Sigurjon Sighvatsson executive producers on Cannes-bound sales title.

Lakeshore International will commence talks with buyers on the Croisette this week on the psychological thriller Wanting that stars previously announced Adam Brody and Amanda Crew.

Robert Heydon produces the project and Sid Ganis and Sigurjon Sighvatsson serve as executive producers with Donald Martin and Rey Cuerdo.

The project, now in post, centres on a couple who move into their dream all-American home in New England with high hopes of starting a family.

When they are shattered by a miscarriage, a malevolent presence begins to manipulate the wife’s fragile mind, causing her husband to doubt her sanity.

It is only after a local medium reveals the menacing supernatural cause that the couple release they must fight the evil spirit that wants to claim their lives.

Filipino genre filmmaker Yam Laranas, who served as cinematographer on The Road, directs.

Brody starred in CHiPS and Yoga Hosers, while Crew has a regular role as Monica in HBO comedy hit Silicon Valley.

Ganis retains US rights.



