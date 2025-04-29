UK filmmaker and cinematographer Molly Manning Walker will preside over the jury of Cannes Film Festival’s sidebar Un Certain Regard.

Walker’s debut feature How To Have Sex premiered in the strand in 2023 where it won the top prize.

Joining Walker is French-Swiss director and screenwriter Louise Courvoisier, whose debut Holy Cow won the youth award in Un Certain Regard in 2024, and Italian filmmaker Roberto Minervini who took home best director the same year for The Damned.

Rounding out the jury is Vanja Kaludjercic, director of the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and Argentinian actor Nahuel Pérez Biscayart.

There are 16 titles competing in Un Certain Regard including the debut films from Harris Dickinson (Urchin) and Scarlett Johansson (Eleanor The Great). Erige Sehiri’s Promised Sky opens the programme on May 14.

Last year, Guan Hu’s Black Dog won the top prize in Un Certain Regard.

Juliette Binoche is presiding over the competition jury while Rodrigo Sorogoyen leads Critics’ Week and Alice Rohrwacher leads the Camera d’Or jury.