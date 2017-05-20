'Lean On Pete' sells out for The Bureau

EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features among buyers of upcoming Andrew Haigh drama.

Andrew Haigh’s Lean On Pete has sold out worldwide as joint sales agents The Bureau Sales and Celluloid Dreams have closed a slew of deals on the upcoming US-set drama.

The most high-profile new deals is with Focus Features, who have picked up German speaking territories, Scandinavia and most of Asia and Eastern Europe.

Further deals have been done with Japan (Gaga), Australia (Transmission), Latin America (Sun), Spain (Diamond), Poland (Monolith), Ex Yugoslavia (Blitz), Portugal (Alambique) and airlines (Skeye).

Previously announced deals include A24 for North America, Curzon Artificial Eye for the UK, as well as France (Ad Vitam), Italy (Teodora), Benelux (Imagine), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Greece (Seven), Korea (Beetwin), China (DDDream).

Written and directed by Haigh and adapted from Willy Vlautin’s novel of the same name, Lean On Pete stars rising star Charlie Plummer as a fifteen-year-old boy who takes a summer job with a washed-up horse trainer, befriending a failing racehorse named Lean On Pete. The cast also includes Steve Buscemi, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Zahn, and Travis Fimmel.

Produced by Tristan Goligher for The Bureau, the project was backed by by Film4 and the BFI, who also backed Haigh’s previous film 45 Years, which The Bureau produced.