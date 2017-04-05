Lionsgate promotes Kristine Klimczak to evp, assistant treasurer

Studio also names Kate Davies senior vice-president of accounting and finance.

Lionsgate has promoted Kristine Klimczak to executive vice-president and assistant treasurer and appointed Kate Davies senior vice-president of accounting and finance.



Klimczak will be responsible for Lionsgate’s global cash financial planning and debt management and will report to CFO Jimmy Barge in her new capacity as assistant treasurer.

She will oversee certain operational accounting and worldwide cash management functions under the leadership of chief accounting officer Rick Prell.



Davies is replacing Klimczak as senior vice-president and will manage procure-to-pay automation initiatives and day-to-day accounting operations. She previously served as a consultant for Lionsgate and worked closely with Klimczak on Lionsgate’s expense reporting system and accounting initiatives.



Klimczak joined Lionsgate in February 2005 as vice-president of finance. Prior to Lionsgate, she held positions in accounting and finance in technology and entertainment companies.



Before joining Lionsgate, Davies spent more than a decade at Sony Pictures Entertainment in their information technology department where she rose to the position of vice-president.

At Sony, she managed the company’s procure-to-pay solutions, its international television advertising billing and their global cash flow forecasting application, among other things.



“Kristine is an astute finance executive and skilled strategist who has positioned our finance operations to keep pace with Lionsgate’s continued growth into a multibillion dollar global content leader,” said Barge and Prell.



“Combining her expertise with Kate’s track record in efficient systems management, our finance team is better positioned than ever to meet the needs of Lionsgate’s capital structure and expanding operations around the world.”