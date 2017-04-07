Magnolia Pictures acquires 'Lucky'

Separately, Kino Lorber takes Dawson City: Frozen Time, and Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World.

Magnolia Pictures has picked up US and international rights from XYZ Films to John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut Lucky.

Magnolia head of worldwide sales Scott Veltri and director of international sales Lorna Lee Sagebiel-Torres will represent international rights in Cannes.

The comedic drama about mortality, loneliness, spirituality, and human connection stars Harry Dean Stanton, David Lynch, Ron Livingston, Ed Begley Jr. and Tom Skerritt.

Lukcy premiered at SXSW and Magnolia plans a theatrical release later in the year on the story about a 90-year-old atheist’s spiritual journey.

Danielle Renfrew Behrens’ Superlative Films produced along with Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, and John Lang of Divide/Conquer. Ira Steven Behr, Richard Kahan, Sumonja, and Sparks. Jason Delane Lee served as executive producers.

“Lucky is an uplifting, beautifully crafted paean to one of the most iconic actors of any era,” Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles said. “John has truly captured the one-of-a-kind spirit of Harry Dean Stanton with this charming and moving film.”

“This project is a love letter to Harry Dean Stanton, and Magnolia gets that completely,” Lynch said. “We are thrilled they have become part of our team and couldn’t imagine a better home for the film. I’m so excited for audiences to see this and Harry’s brilliant work, as well as the amazing work of the entire ensemble.”