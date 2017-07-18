MGM acquires unscripted production company Evolution Media

MGM expands television division led by Mark Burnett with new acquistion.

MGM announced on Tuesday it has acquired the assets of unscripted television company Evolution Media.

Evolution Media’s roster of shows includes the series The Real Housewives Of Orange County, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules for Bravo, as well as Botched for the E! network.

The company will operate as Evolution Media, an MGM Company, with founder and CEO Douglas Ross (pictured at left) to become the president of the acquired business, while executive vice-president of programming and development Alex Baskin (pictured at right) will become its president of programming and development.

Evolution Media will continue to operate out of its current Burbank headquarters under Ross and Baskin’s leadership, with both reporting to Barry Poznick, MGM’s president of unscripted television.

Evolution Media’s current productions include Bravo’s Sweet Home Oklahoma and Lifetime’s forthcoming Growing Up Supermodel, among others.

In unscripted television, MGM Television currently has series on all four major TV networks, including Survivor on CBS, The Voice on NBC, both Shark Tank and Steve Harvey’s Funderdome airing on ABC, and Jamie Foxx’s Beat Shazam airing on FOX.

In scripted television, MGM Television has premium titles like FX’s Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale with Hulu, Vikings on History, and the upcoming Get Shorty for EPIX and Condor on AT&T’s Audience Network.

“Doug and Alex have been creating and producing hit series for decades. These guys have talent and drive and will help our MGM Television ‘hit machine’ to continue to grow and grow,” Mark Burnett, president of television group and digital, said.

Poznick added: “The shows that Evolution produces are a perfect complement to our slate. Their slick style, high quality and one-of-a-kind casts connect with audiences and generate epic social media engagement. I’m proud to welcome them to the team and together we will continue to produce content that makes headlines.”

Ross said: “After 30 years of being fiercely independent, we couldn’t be more proud and excited to join forces with the dynamic, creative and supportive leadership team at MGM. We look forward to working with Gary, Mark and Barry to supercharge Evolution and to write the next chapters in the company’s history with them.”

Evolution Media is represented by Alan Braun and David Gross at CAA and was represented in the transaction by Bryan Bowles and Ron Milkes of Bryor Media Partners and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton.