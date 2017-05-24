mk2 acquires Danielle Lessovitz's Cannes title 'Port Authority'

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Lessovitz was a “key artistic collaborator” on Directors’ Fortnight title Mobile Homes.

Paris-based mk2 has acquired world sales rights on Danielle Lessovitz’s debut feature Port Authority, a tragic love story set against the backdrop of the Bronx which is due to shoot this autumn.

The $2m production will be the debut feature of San Francisco-born, New York-based Lessovitz, who is described as a “key artistic collaborator” on Vladimir de Fontenay’s Mobile Home, which premieres at Directors’ Fortnight this year.

The deal was struck between mk2 films and the film’s lead producer Virginie Lacombe of Madeleine Films. Netherlands production house Keplerfilm is co-producing.

The story revolves around Paul, a teenager living in a youth shelter in NYC, who meets Wye who belongs to the “ball community” and expresses herself through “voguing” - a queer dance style inspired by the poses struck by fashion models.

When Paul realizes Wye was born a boy he is thrown into crisis. But as their love blossoms they confront the roughness of their neighborhood and the conflicts between their respective environments.

Lessovitz trained in documentary at Northwestern before heading to New York to do a Master’s in film production at NYU. Her short films and video installations have shown at 40 film festivals worldwide including Clermont Ferrand and the Torino Film Festival.