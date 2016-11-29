'Moonlight' shines at Gotham Awards
Drama wins feature, screenplay and audience prizes. Manchester by the Sea’s Casey Affleck is best actor and Elle’s Isabelle Huppert best actress.
Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (pictured) won a record four awards at the Independent Filmmaker Project Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York on Monday.
The acclaimed drama, which last week got six Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, won the Gotham Award for best feature and its script, with a story by Tarell Alvin McCraney and a screenplay by Jenkins, won in the screenplay category.
The film also won the Gotham Audience Award and cast members Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Alex Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes and Ashton Sanders were presented with the previously announced Special Jury for Ensemble Performance.
In other Gotham Award categories, Casey Affleck was named best actor for his performance in Manchester by the Sea, another leading awards contender, and Isabelle Huppert was named best actress for Elle.
The best documentary award went to OJ: Made in America and the breakthrough actor award to Anya Taylor-Joy for The Witch. The Bingham Ray breakthrough director award went to Trey Edward Shuts for Krishna.
In the breakthrough TV series categories, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was named long form winner and Her Story short form.
Previously announced career tributes went to Amy Adams, Ethan Hawke, Oliver Stone and Arnon Milchan.
Full list of nominees and winners (in bold):
BEST FEATURE
Certain Women
Everybody Wants Some!!
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Paterson
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Cameraperson
I Am Not Your Negro
OJ: Made in America
Tower
Weiner
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea
Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water
Adam Driver in Paterson
Joel Edgerton in Loving
Craig Robinson in Morris from America
BEST ACTRESS
Kate Beckinsale in Love & Friendship
Annette Bening in 20th Century Women
Isabelle Huppert in Elle
Ruth Negga in Loving
Natalie Portman in Jackie
BEST SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
Love & Friendship, Whit Stillman
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, story Tarell Alvin McCraney, screenplay Barry Jenkins
Paterson, Jim Jarmusch
BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR
Lily Gladstone in Certain Women
Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea
Royalty Hightower in The Fits
Sasha Lane in American Honey
Anya Taylor-Joy in The Witch
BINGHAM RAY REAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR
Robert Eggers for The Witch
Anna Rose Holmer for The Fits
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Swiss Army Man
Trey Edward Shults for Krishna
Richard Tanne for Southside With You
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh McKenna, creators; Marc Webb, Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Erin Ehrlich, executive producers
The Girlfriend Experience, Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, creators; Steven Soderbergh, Philip Fleischman, Amy Seimetz, Lodge Kerrigan, Jeff Cuban, Gary Marcus, executive producers
Horace and Pete, Louis CK, creator; M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Vernon Chatman, Dino Stamatopoulos, executive producers
Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Melissa Rosenberg, creator; Melissa Rosenberg, Liz Friedman, Alan Fine, Stan Lee, Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Jim Chory, Jeph Loeb, Howard Klein, executive producers
Master of None, Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, creators; Michael Schur, David Miner, Dave Becky, executive producers
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM
The Gay And Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, Brian Jordan Alvarez, creator and producer; Justin Berns, executive producer
Her Story, Jen Richards and Laura Zak, creators; Kate Fisher, producer; Eve Ensler, executive producer
The Movement, Darnell Moore, Jimmy Shelton, and Christian Mazza, creators; Antonia Hylton, Aja Harris, and Shelley Venus, executive producers
Sitting in Bathrooms with Trans People, Dylan Marron, creator
Surviving, Reagan Gomez, creator; Mayon Denton, David Tayar, Jason Rushing, and Brandon Jermaine, producers; Reagan Gomez and DeWayne Turrentine, Jr, executive producers
CALVIN KLEIN SPOTLIGHT ON WOMEN FILMMAKERS ‘LIVE THE DREAM’ GRANT
Shaz Bennett, Alaska is a Drag
Katie Orr, Poor Jane
Roxy Toporowych, Julia Blue
