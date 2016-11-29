By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

'Moonlight' shines at Gotham Awards

29 November, 2016 | By John Hazelton

Drama wins feature, screenplay and audience prizes. Manchester by the Sea’s Casey Affleck is best actor and Elle’s Isabelle Huppert best actress.

Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (pictured) won a record four awards at the Independent Filmmaker Project Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York on Monday.

The acclaimed drama, which last week got six Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, won the Gotham Award for best feature and its script, with a story by Tarell Alvin McCraney and a screenplay by Jenkins, won in the screenplay category.

The film also won the Gotham Audience Award and cast members Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Alex Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes and Ashton Sanders were presented with the previously announced Special Jury for Ensemble Performance.

In other Gotham Award categories, Casey Affleck was named best actor for his performance in Manchester by the Sea, another leading awards contender, and Isabelle Huppert was named best actress for Elle.

The best documentary award went to OJ: Made in America and the breakthrough actor award to Anya Taylor-Joy for The Witch. The Bingham Ray breakthrough director award went to Trey Edward Shuts for Krishna.

In the breakthrough TV series categories, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was named long form winner and Her Story short form.

Previously announced career tributes went to Amy Adams, Ethan Hawke, Oliver Stone and Arnon Milchan.

Full list of nominees and winners (in bold):

BEST FEATURE

  • Certain Women

  • Everybody Wants Some!!

  • Manchester by the Sea

  • Moonlight

  • Paterson

BEST DOCUMENTARY

  • Cameraperson

  • I Am Not Your Negro

  • OJ: Made in America

  • Tower

  • Weiner

BEST ACTOR

  • Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea

  • Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water

  • Adam Driver in Paterson

  • Joel Edgerton in Loving

  • Craig Robinson in Morris from America

BEST ACTRESS

  • Kate Beckinsale in Love & Friendship

  • Annette Bening in 20th Century Women

  • Isabelle Huppert in Elle

  • Ruth Negga in Loving

  • Natalie Portman in Jackie

 

BEST SCREENPLAY

  • Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

  • Love & Friendship, Whit Stillman

  • Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

  • Moonlight, story Tarell Alvin McCraney, screenplay Barry Jenkins

  • Paterson, Jim Jarmusch

 

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

  • Lily Gladstone in Certain Women

  • Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea

  • Royalty Hightower in The Fits

  • Sasha Lane in American Honey

  • Anya Taylor-Joy in The Witch

 

BINGHAM RAY REAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR

  • Robert Eggers for The Witch

  • Anna Rose Holmer for The Fits

  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Swiss Army Man

  • Trey Edward Shults for Krishna

    Richard Tanne for Southside With You

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh McKenna, creators; Marc Webb, Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Erin Ehrlich, executive producers

  • The Girlfriend Experience, Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, creators; Steven Soderbergh, Philip Fleischman, Amy Seimetz, Lodge Kerrigan, Jeff Cuban, Gary Marcus, executive producers

  • Horace and Pete, Louis CK, creator; M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Vernon Chatman, Dino Stamatopoulos, executive producers

  • Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Melissa Rosenberg, creator; Melissa Rosenberg, Liz Friedman, Alan Fine, Stan Lee, Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Jim Chory, Jeph Loeb, Howard Klein, executive producers

  • Master of None, Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, creators; Michael Schur, David Miner, Dave Becky, executive producers

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM

  • The Gay And Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, Brian Jordan Alvarez, creator and producer; Justin Berns, executive producer

  • Her Story, Jen Richards and Laura Zak, creators; Kate Fisher, producer; Eve Ensler, executive producer

  • The Movement, Darnell Moore, Jimmy Shelton, and Christian Mazza, creators; Antonia Hylton, Aja Harris, and Shelley Venus, executive producers

  • Sitting in Bathrooms with Trans People, Dylan Marron, creator

  • Surviving, Reagan Gomez, creator; Mayon Denton, David Tayar, Jason Rushing, and Brandon Jermaine, producers; Reagan Gomez and DeWayne Turrentine, Jr, executive producers

CALVIN KLEIN SPOTLIGHT ON WOMEN FILMMAKERS ‘LIVE THE DREAM’ GRANT

  • Shaz Bennett, Alaska is a Drag

  • Katie Orr, Poor Jane

  • Roxy Toporowych, Julia Blue

