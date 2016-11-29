'Moonlight' shines at Gotham Awards

Drama wins feature, screenplay and audience prizes. Manchester by the Sea’s Casey Affleck is best actor and Elle’s Isabelle Huppert best actress.

Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (pictured) won a record four awards at the Independent Filmmaker Project Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York on Monday.

The acclaimed drama, which last week got six Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, won the Gotham Award for best feature and its script, with a story by Tarell Alvin McCraney and a screenplay by Jenkins, won in the screenplay category.

The film also won the Gotham Audience Award and cast members Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Alex Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes and Ashton Sanders were presented with the previously announced Special Jury for Ensemble Performance.

In other Gotham Award categories, Casey Affleck was named best actor for his performance in Manchester by the Sea, another leading awards contender, and Isabelle Huppert was named best actress for Elle.

The best documentary award went to OJ: Made in America and the breakthrough actor award to Anya Taylor-Joy for The Witch. The Bingham Ray breakthrough director award went to Trey Edward Shuts for Krishna.

In the breakthrough TV series categories, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was named long form winner and Her Story short form.

Previously announced career tributes went to Amy Adams, Ethan Hawke, Oliver Stone and Arnon Milchan.

Full list of nominees and winners (in bold):

BEST FEATURE

Certain Women

Everybody Wants Some!!

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Paterson

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Cameraperson

I Am Not Your Negro

OJ: Made in America

Tower

Weiner

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea

Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water

Adam Driver in Paterson

Joel Edgerton in Loving

Craig Robinson in Morris from America

BEST ACTRESS

Kate Beckinsale in Love & Friendship

Annette Bening in 20th Century Women

Isabelle Huppert in Elle

Ruth Negga in Loving

Natalie Portman in Jackie

BEST SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

Love & Friendship, Whit Stillman

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, story Tarell Alvin McCraney, screenplay Barry Jenkins

Paterson, Jim Jarmusch

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Lily Gladstone in Certain Women

Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea

Royalty Hightower in The Fits

Sasha Lane in American Honey

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Witch

BINGHAM RAY REAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR

Robert Eggers for The Witch

Anna Rose Holmer for The Fits

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Swiss Army Man

Trey Edward Shults for Krishna Richard Tanne for Southside With You

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh McKenna, creators; Marc Webb, Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Erin Ehrlich, executive producers

The Girlfriend Experience, Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, creators; Steven Soderbergh, Philip Fleischman, Amy Seimetz, Lodge Kerrigan, Jeff Cuban, Gary Marcus, executive producers

Horace and Pete, Louis CK, creator; M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Vernon Chatman, Dino Stamatopoulos, executive producers

Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Melissa Rosenberg, creator; Melissa Rosenberg, Liz Friedman, Alan Fine, Stan Lee, Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Jim Chory, Jeph Loeb, Howard Klein, executive producers

Master of None, Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, creators; Michael Schur, David Miner, Dave Becky, executive producers

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM

The Gay And Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, Brian Jordan Alvarez, creator and producer; Justin Berns, executive producer

Her Story, Jen Richards and Laura Zak, creators; Kate Fisher, producer; Eve Ensler, executive producer

The Movement, Darnell Moore, Jimmy Shelton, and Christian Mazza, creators; Antonia Hylton, Aja Harris, and Shelley Venus, executive producers

Sitting in Bathrooms with Trans People, Dylan Marron, creator

Surviving, Reagan Gomez, creator; Mayon Denton, David Tayar, Jason Rushing, and Brandon Jermaine, producers; Reagan Gomez and DeWayne Turrentine, Jr, executive producers

