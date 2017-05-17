New Europe boards Babis Makridis comedy 'Pity'

EXCLUSIVE: The project is co-written byDogtooth writer Efthimis Filippou.

Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales has signed Babis Makridis’ black comedy Pity for world sales. The director’s follow-up to 2012 Sundance selection L is co-written by Makridis and Yorgos Lanthimos’ screenwriting collaborator Efthimis Filippou (Dogtooth, The Killing of a Sacred Deer).

Pity is billed as the absurd story of a lawyer who feels happy only when he is unhappy. When his wife falls into a coma, he notices how much better his life is when the people around him pity him. When she recovers, he becomes obsessed with being sad again.

Set for delivery later this year, the film is a Greek-Polish coproduction between Neda Film, Faliro House Productions, Madants and Beben Films, supported by Eurimages, The Onassis Foundation, ERT SA, the Greek Film Center, & Polish Film Institute.

New Europe Film Sales’ past sales line-up has included Cannes ACID selection Scaffolding by Matan Yair, Berlinale Generation title Summer 1993, Porto starring Anton Yelchin, Zoology, One Week And A Day and United States Of Love.