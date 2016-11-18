Paramount Pictures broadens marketing team with key hires

The studio’s worldwide president of marketing and distribution Megan Colligan announced on Friday new appointments to its digital, creative, partnership and licensing teams.

Former head of industry, media and entertainment at for Google’s DoubleClick Mo Rhim is named senior vice-president of international digital marketing, while Kath Skerry becomes vice-president of digital marketing.

Skerry is a former executive at OMD Entertainment and iProspect/ICUC. Brandon Nichols is named director of digital marketing and before the appointment was director of digital marketing at Broad Green Media.

Vivianne Waisman becomes vice-president of licensing and most recently served as Sony Pictures executive director of US retail strategy and development, while former 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment director of creative advertising Natalie Bowman is named director of creative advertising.

Finally Nav Kaur is named director of marketing partnerships and recently served at Warner Bros as director of marketing partnerships.

“We are excited to welcome aboard this diverse group of marketing executives with proven track records across digital, creative, partnerships and licensing; sectors in which we have identified as the biggest growth opportunities and ones that will have the greatest impact on audiences,” said Colligan (pictured).

“With their combined expertise including Google products, Pixar and Marvel projects, as well as other studios and entertainment brands such as Mattel, they will all contribute to our existing stellar marketing team.”

Paramount’s awards season releases are: Arrival starring Amy Adams; Florence Foster Jenkins with Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant; Fences starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis; Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard starrer Allied; and Martin Scorsese’s Japan-set drama Silence with Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver.