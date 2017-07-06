Angela Lansbury, Michael Gambon, Emily Watson sign for US-UK mini-series 'Little Women'

BBC One, PBS, Playground co-pro starts shoot this month.

Dame Angela Lansbury, Michael Gambon and Emily Watson will star in the BBC One drama adaptation of Little Women for UK indie Playground.

Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, the coming of age story about a family growing up in post-Civil War America, will air as a three-part mini-series adapted by the creator of Call the Midwife Heidi Thoma (Cranford) and will be directed by Vanessa Caswill (Thirteen).

Principal photography gets under way this month in Ireland. Co-producers are PBS label Masterpiece.

The series will be set during the book’s 1860’s world with the UK actors adopting US accents.

Maya Hawke, Willa Fitzgerald, Annes Elwy and Kathryn Newton will play the March sisters alongside rising actor Jonah Hauer-King as Laurie Laurence.

Watson is set to play Marmee, the matriarch of the March family. Lansbury will play the girls’ wealthy relative – the cantankerous Aunt March. Gambon takes the role of their benevolent neighbour Mr. Laurence, and Hauer-King will play his grandson Laurie Laurence, the charming boy next door.

The series was commissioned by Piers Wenger and Charlotte Moore at the BBC. Producer is Susie Liggat. Executive producers are Colin Callender and Sophie Gardiner for Playground; Heidi Thomas and Lucy Richer for the BBC; and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece.