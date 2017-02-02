First look at Sam Claflin in WWI drama 'Journey's End'

Screen can reveal the first production still of Sam Claflin in Saul Dibb’s adaptation.

Screen can reveal the first production still of Sam Claflin in World War One drama Journey’s End, of which Metro International will show first footage at next week’s EFM in Berlin.

Director Saul Dibb’s adaptation of R.C Sheriff’s classic play about trench warfare follows young recruit Raleigh (Asa Butterfield) who pulls strings to join his childhood friend and hero Captain Stanhope (Claflin) on the front line.

However, a much-changed Stanhope is horrified by Raleigh’s arrival given that they are anticipating a massive German advance.

Also starring are Paul Bettany, Stephen Graham, Toby Jones, and Tom Sturridge.

Simon Reade’s screenplay also draw’s on Sheriff’s novel co-written with author Vernon Bartlett. Guy de Beaujeu is producing with Reade through their production company, Fluidity Films.

The production is financed by the BFI, Fluidity Films, British Film Company, Metro International, Ingenious, The Welsh Government’s Media Investment Budget and uMedia.