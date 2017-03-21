Single-take thriller 'Broken Mile' gets US deal

EXCLUSIVE: Justin McConnell’s feature world premiered at the Whistler Film Festival in Canada.

Gravitas Ventures has acquired director Justin McConnell’s single-take thriller Broken Mile for US release this summer.

The film had its world premiere at last year’s Whistler Film Festival in British Columbia, Canada under its original title Red Mile and will soon screen in Toronto at the Canadian Film Festival in late March.

Broken Mile is told in real-time and presented as a single unbroken take. The film follows a drug addict (Francesco Filice) who awakens to find the woman he is with dead, and must rush to escape the consequences.

Along the way he enlists the help of his strong-willed ex-girlfriend (Caleigh Le Grand), and avoids confrontation with the gun-toting figure chasing him (Patrick McFadden).

McConnell’s company Unstable Ground produced the film in association with Pasha Patriki’s 9 Light Entertainment, and Andrew van den Houten’s 79th & Broadway Entertainment.

The deal was negotiated between van den Houten and Brendan Gallagher of Gravitas Ventures.