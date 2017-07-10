'Super Dark Times' takes top prize at Neuchatel

European genre festival crowns 2017 winners.

Super Dark Times has been awarded the best feature film prize at the 17th Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival.

The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in January and marks the debut feature for director Kevin Philips.

It explores the lives of two teenage friends in the US in the 1990s whose lives are altered by an unexpected act of violence.

This year’s other winners included Japanese director Takashi Miike. His new film JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable premiered at the Swiss festival, which is known for championing genre and Asian cinema.

The 2017 edition of the festival screened 151 films from 43 countries; 10 films had their world premieres while six had their international premieres.

A total fo 37,000 tickets were sold, according to the organisers.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

H.R. Giger “Narcisse” award for best feature

Super Dark Times

Directed by: Kevin Phillips

United States, 2017

Silver Méliès for best fantastic European feature film

El Bar

Directed by: Álex de la Iglesia

Spain, 2017

NIFFF International Critics award

The Endless

Directed by: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead

USA, 2017

Imaging The Future award for best production design

The Endless

Directed by: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead

USA, 2017

Denis-De-Rougemont Youth award

Hostile

Directed by: Mathieu Turi,

France, 2017

Best Asian Film award

Trapped

Directed by: Vikramaditya Motwane,

India, 2017

RTS Audience award

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable

Directed by: Miike Takashi,

Japan, 2017

H.R. Giger “Narcisse” award for best Swiss short film

Die Brücke Über Den Fluss

Directed by: Jadwiga Kowalska

Switzerland, 2016

Silver Méliès for best fantastic European short film

Die Brücke Über Den Fluss

Directed by: Jadwiga Kowalska

Switzerland, 2016

Taurus Studio award for innovation (Swiss Shorts)

Sons of Bitches

Directed by: Arnaud Baur

Switzerland, 2017