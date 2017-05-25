'The Mummy' London premiere cancelled after Manchester attack

Universal cancels next week’s event “out of respect to those affected”.

Universal Pictures has cancelled next week’s London premiere of the The Mummy in the wake of Manchester terror attack.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 22 people, took place at Manchester Arena during a pop concert on Monday (May 22).

“All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers,” a statement from the studio read, “Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for The Mummy scheduled to take place next week.”

Yesterday, Warner Bros. cancelled its planned London premiere of Wonder Woman, which was due to take place on May 31.

The Mummy, which stars Tom Cruise and was directed by Alex Kurtzman, was scheduled to have its London premiere next Thursday, June 1.

In the wake of the attack, the UK’s terror level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, and it remains on that watermark.