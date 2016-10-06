US Briefs: AFI Lifetime Achievement Award to Diane Keaton

PLUS: Katharine DeShaw to lead Academy Museum fundraising efforts; and more…

The actress and sometime director will collect the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute on June 8, 2017.

Chair of the AFI board of trustees, Howard Stringer, described Keaton as “peerless in her mastery of both comedy and drama”.

Keaton’s credits include her Oscar-winning performance in Annie Hall, as well as The Godfather, Play It Again, Sam, Sleeper, Love And Death, Manhattan, Looking For Mr. Goodbar, Marvin’s Room, Something’s Gotta Give, Father Of The Bride, Finding Dory and The Young Pope.