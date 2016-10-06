US Briefs: AFI Lifetime Achievement Award to Diane Keaton
PLUS: Katharine DeShaw to lead Academy Museum fundraising efforts; and more…
The actress and sometime director will collect the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute on June 8, 2017.
Chair of the AFI board of trustees, Howard Stringer, described Keaton as “peerless in her mastery of both comedy and drama”.
Keaton’s credits include her Oscar-winning performance in Annie Hall, as well as The Godfather, Play It Again, Sam, Sleeper, Love And Death, Manhattan, Looking For Mr. Goodbar, Marvin’s Room, Something’s Gotta Give, Father Of The Bride, Finding Dory and The Young Pope.
- Arts and philanthropy veteran Katharine DeShaw has been appointed managing director, advancement and external relations at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures, effective November 1. DeShaw will direct all aspects of fundraising, including completion of the $388m capital campaign to support the new museum, which is now under construction.
- DOC NYC programming includes the eight-day DOC NYC PRO conference comprising talks, panels, and masterclasses. Events will take place alongside screenings of more than 210 documentary films aimed at the general public during the seventh annual festival that runs from November 10-17. Click here for further details.
- Lionsgate and VR studio Starbreeze used the New York Comic Con platform on Thursday to unveil a seven-minute preview of their VR first-person shooter game John Wick Chronicles, which will accompany the release of John Wick: Chapter 2 starring Keanu Reeves on February 10, 2017.
- The Copyright Alliance and CreativeFuture have partnered on letters signed by more than 35,000 people petitioning Congress to enhrrine strong copyright protection in the US.
