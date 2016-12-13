US Briefs: Annette Bening in Palm Springs career honour
The star of 20th Century Women who also apears in Rules Don’t Apply will receive the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s (PSIFF) Career Achievement Award on January 2.
Bening plays a single mother searching for ways to provide the best upbringing she can for her adolescent son in Santa Barbara in 1979 in Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women.
Her credits include American Beauty, The Grifters, The Kids Are All Right and Being Julia.
Past recipients of the Career Achievement Award include Glenn Close, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Robert Duvall, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson and Lynn Redgrave.
The festival runs from January 2-16, 2017.
- The Australian Academy Of Cinema And Television Arts (AACTA) on Tuesday announced the 12 films nominated for the 6th AACTA International Awards across seven categories. They include Australian features Lion and Hacksaw Ridge on five nods each (Hacksaw Ridge is up for best film and best director for Mel Gibson) and Manchester By The Sea, which leads the way on six nods. Award winners will be unveiled at The Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on January 6.
- Miami Dade College will continue its partnership with Google on March 4-5 during the 2017 Miami Film Festival. The Google Seminar Series on gender and racial gaps in film and tech will comprise discussions with women filmmakers and producers about solutions for gender and racial bias in the film and technology world. Highlights are expected to include appearances by actress Sarah Gadon; Tilane Jones, executive director at ARRAY distribution collaborative; and writer and podcaster Rebecca Theodore-Vachon The festival will also showcase 15 films directed by women, which include Jeri Rice’s Cuban embargo documentary Embargo (US); Luz Ruciello’s drama A Concrete Cinema (Un Cine En Concreto, Argentina); and Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha (Lipstick Waale Sapne, India). The 34th annual Miami Film Festival will run from March 3-12, 2017.
