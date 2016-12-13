US Briefs: Annette Bening in Palm Springs career honour

The star of 20th Century Women who also apears in Rules Don’t Apply will receive the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s (PSIFF) Career Achievement Award on January 2.

Bening plays a single mother searching for ways to provide the best upbringing she can for her adolescent son in Santa Barbara in 1979 in Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women.

Her credits include American Beauty, The Grifters, The Kids Are All Right and Being Julia.

Past recipients of the Career Achievement Award include Glenn Close, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Robert Duvall, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson and Lynn Redgrave.

The festival runs from January 2-16, 2017.