US Briefs: Casey Affleck to receive Palm Springs award

The Oscar frontrunner and star of Manchester By The Sea will collect the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Affleck has earned career-best reviews for his role as a janitor with a devastating family history in Kenneth Lonergan’s film, which Amazon Studios snapped up for North America following its world premiere in Sundance.

He will attend the festival’s awards gala on January 2. Prior recipients of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Jeff Bridges, Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Eddie Redmayne.