US Briefs: Samuel Goldwyn Writing Awards winners announced

Eric Mallory Morgan of UCLA has won first prize in the 61st annual Samuel Goldwyn Writing Awards for his script Tonya.

Bennett Fisher (UCSD) and Nicholas Adams (UCLA) tied in second place for Damascus and Falling, respectively.

Third prize went to Dominic Abeyta (UCLA) for 100 Degrees while Meedo Taha (UCLA) earned an honourable mention for Other People.

Morgan is pictured at Tuesday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles with UCLA TFT dean Teri Schwartz.